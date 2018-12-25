Head-To-Head Survey: Talend (TLND) versus Dassault Systemes (DASTY)

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) and Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Talend has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dassault Systemes has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Talend and Dassault Systemes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talend $148.60 million 6.47 -$31.20 million ($1.00) -33.00 Dassault Systemes $3.65 billion 8.08 $587.08 million $2.72 41.54

Dassault Systemes has higher revenue and earnings than Talend. Talend is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dassault Systemes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Talend and Dassault Systemes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talend 1 1 6 0 2.63 Dassault Systemes 0 1 1 0 2.50

Talend currently has a consensus target price of $60.33, suggesting a potential upside of 82.83%. Given Talend’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Talend is more favorable than Dassault Systemes.

Profitability

This table compares Talend and Dassault Systemes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talend -20.40% -153.54% -19.06% Dassault Systemes 17.03% 16.60% 9.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.6% of Talend shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Dassault Systemes shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Dassault Systemes pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Talend does not pay a dividend. Dassault Systemes pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Dassault Systemes beats Talend on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talend

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The company's Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application, cloud integration, master data management, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. Talend S.A. has a strategic partnership with Databricks Inc. to integrate their products that enable data engineers to perform data integration at large scale. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software applications and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS 3D design software for 3D and electrical design, simulation, product data management, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides a scientific collaborative environment for biological formulated products and advanced materials. It also provides SIMULIA, a simulation software solution for product, nature, and life; DELMIA manufacturing operations management solutions that enable to improve visibility into, control over, and synchronization across manufacturing operations and supply chain processes; 3DVIA that provides 3D space planning solutions; and ENOVIA that offers collaborative enterprise business process applications. In addition, the company offers 3DEXCITE software, content, and sales and marketing solutions; EXALEAD that enables organizations to access, analyze, and reveal enterprise digital intellectual properties and external information; and NETVIBES dashboard, which enables enterprises to identify and manage everything on real-time personalized dashboards. Further, it provides consulting services in methodology for design, deployment, and support; and training and engineering services. The company primarily serves companies in the aerospace and defense, consumer goods and retail, consumer packaged goods and retail, financial and business services, high-tech, industrial equipment, life sciences, marine and offshore, natural resources, and transportation and mobility industries; architecture, engineering, and construction industries; and energy, process, and utility industries through direct sales force and value-added resellers. Dassault Systèmes SE was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

