Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HIIQ. ValuEngine upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Health Insurance Innovations from $51.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Health Insurance Innovations from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Insurance Innovations currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.78.

Get Health Insurance Innovations alerts:

Shares of HIIQ opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $454.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.91. Health Insurance Innovations has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $63.13.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.39 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Health Insurance Innovations will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Murley bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $200,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,462,000. Columbia Partners L.L.C. Investment Management bought a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,692,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Health Insurance Innovations by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,748,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provides three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Health Insurance Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Insurance Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.