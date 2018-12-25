Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $506.23 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will announce sales of $506.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $508.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $504.90 million. Healthcare Services Group posted sales of $499.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HCSG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.86.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $38.59. 433,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,054. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.55%.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dino D. Ottaviano sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $32,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,701 shares of company stock valued at $347,780. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Signature Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 283.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

