HeartBout One Day Trading Volume Reaches $105,843.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One HeartBout token can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. HeartBout has a market cap of $482,542.00 and approximately $105,843.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HeartBout alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00010007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.88 or 0.02580896 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00146847 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00204549 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000116 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026321 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026348 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HeartBout was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,195,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com.

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.