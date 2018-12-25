Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 107,000 KB Home (KBH)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 283.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,289,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,829,000 after buying an additional 953,079 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the second quarter valued at $23,056,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 115.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 932,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,292,000 after buying an additional 499,540 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 48.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,846,000 after buying an additional 383,200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 601.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 271,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 232,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of KBH stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. KB Home had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on KB Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on KB Home from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. MKM Partners set a $32.00 price target on KB Home and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.78.

In related news, SVP William R. Hollinger sold 79,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,353.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,619,554.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 107,000 KB Home (KBH)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/her-majesty-the-queen-in-right-of-the-province-of-alberta-as-represented-by-alberta-investment-management-corp-buys-shares-of-107000-kb-home-kbh.html.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.