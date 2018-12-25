Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stake in Park National Co. (PRK)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Park National were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Park National by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Park National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Park National by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Park National by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Park National by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 21,905 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRK opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. Park National Co. has a 1 year low of $79.27 and a 1 year high of $119.00.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $91.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.46 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Park National in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

