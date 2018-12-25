High Gain (HIGH) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

High Gain (CURRENCY:HIGH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. High Gain has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $140.00 worth of High Gain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, High Gain has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One High Gain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009887 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.70 or 0.02448858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00146693 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00197983 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026759 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026771 BTC.

High Gain Coin Profile

High Gain’s official Twitter account is @HighgainHigh. High Gain’s official website is www.highgain.ltd.

High Gain Coin Trading

High Gain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as High Gain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade High Gain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase High Gain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

