HighPoint Resources (HPR) Trading Down 5.8%

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) shares traded down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.11. 1,301,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 2,063,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Imperial Capital set a $9.00 price objective on shares of HighPoint Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HighPoint Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of $475.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 44.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $131.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HighPoint Resources Corp will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Paul W. Geiger III acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori A. Lancaster acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.62 per share, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 175,000 shares of company stock worth $515,100. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,737,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,879,000 after purchasing an additional 158,113 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $3,825,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,737,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,879,000 after purchasing an additional 158,113 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 19.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 236,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 38,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 84.2% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

