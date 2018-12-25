Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) Stake Increased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 90.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 158.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at about $265,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at about $354,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HI opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 34.57%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

