Hilltop (HTH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.56

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.56 and last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 185815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HTH shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Hilltop from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Hilltop had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $380.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.87%.
In related news, insider Hill A. Feinberg sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $1,013,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Hilltop by 44.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the third quarter worth $231,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the third quarter worth $231,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the first quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the third quarter worth $248,000. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. Its Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans.
