Hilltop (HTH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.56

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.56 and last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 185815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HTH shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Hilltop from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Get Hilltop alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Hilltop had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $380.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.87%.

In related news, insider Hill A. Feinberg sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $1,013,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Hilltop by 44.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the third quarter worth $231,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the third quarter worth $231,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the first quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the third quarter worth $248,000. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Hilltop (HTH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.56” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/hilltop-hth-sets-new-52-week-low-at-16-56.html.

About Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. Its Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.