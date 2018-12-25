HitChain (HIT) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

HitChain (CURRENCY:HIT) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. HitChain has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $568,248.00 worth of HitChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HitChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi, OKEx and Gate.io. Over the last week, HitChain has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About HitChain

HitChain (HIT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. HitChain’s total supply is 102,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for HitChain is hitchain.org/index.html. The official message board for HitChain is hitchain.org/topic.html. HitChain’s official Twitter account is @Hit_Chain.

Buying and Selling HitChain

HitChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bilaxy, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HitChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HitChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

