Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires Shares of 11,982 Belmond Ltd (BEL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Belmond during the third quarter worth $235,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Belmond during the third quarter worth $293,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Belmond during the second quarter worth $198,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Belmond during the third quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Belmond during the third quarter worth $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Belmond stock opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Belmond Ltd has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Belmond (NYSE:BEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Belmond had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $193.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.78 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Belmond Ltd will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BEL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Belmond in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belmond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Belmond from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Belmond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Belmond Profile

Belmond Ltd. engages in the hotel and travel businesses. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned, invested in, or managed 36 deluxe hotels and resort properties in the United States, Mexico, The Caribbean, Europe, Southern Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia; 1 stand-alone restaurant in New York; 7 tourist trains in Europe, Southeast Asia, and Peru; 1 river cruise in Myanmar; and 1 canal boat business in France.

