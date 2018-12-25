Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $234,000 in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) Stock

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,114 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSOD. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 175.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $59.18.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.07 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. First Analysis set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.73.

In related news, Director Harold W. Burlingame sold 1,552 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $78,934.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 2,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,844.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,027,866. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

