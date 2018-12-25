Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $212,000 Position in Balchem Co. (BCPC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 9.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 13.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.0% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 56,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.1% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 59,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem stock opened at $73.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.95. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $70.23 and a 12-month high of $117.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $155.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.66 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.60%.

In related news, Director Daniel E. Knutson bought 650 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.11 per share, for a total transaction of $57,921.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $133,219.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCPC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Balchem in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Balchem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/hsbc-holdings-plc-takes-212000-position-in-balchem-co-bcpc.html.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.