Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes Position in TriMas Corp (TRS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,136,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,335,000 after buying an additional 116,897 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TriMas by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,608,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,641 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in TriMas by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 733,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,551,000 after purchasing an additional 108,880 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in TriMas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 691,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in TriMas by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get TriMas alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRS shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a report on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub cut TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TriMas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of TRS stock opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. TriMas Corp has a 1-year low of $22.70 and a 1-year high of $31.80.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.65 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TriMas Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/hsbc-holdings-plc-takes-position-in-trimas-corp-trs.html.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy, and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures industrial closure products, including steel drum and plastic enclosures, plastic drum closures, and plastic pail dispensers and plugs; and specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets, as well as specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars, and dispensing pumps for the food and beverage markets.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.