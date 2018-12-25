HubSpot Inc (HUBS) Stake Raised by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 36.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,009 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,900,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,814,000 after buying an additional 1,181,611 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 943,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,410,000 after buying an additional 70,430 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 795,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,775,000 after buying an additional 160,200 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,123,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 500,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot stock opened at $114.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. HubSpot Inc has a 12 month low of $85.65 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.20 and a beta of 1.91.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.37). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $131.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 15,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $1,881,820.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,768,066.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dharmesh Shah sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $3,388,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,282 shares of company stock worth $12,650,030 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HubSpot from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on HubSpot to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on HubSpot from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.13.

WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/hubspot-inc-hubs-stake-raised-by-paloma-partners-management-co.html.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.