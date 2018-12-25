Humana Inc (HUM) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Humana by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,379,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,190,809,000 after purchasing an additional 167,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,167,767,000 after purchasing an additional 140,731 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Humana by 3,030.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,217,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,781,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Humana by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,174,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,074,733,000 after purchasing an additional 391,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Humana by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,687,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $502,164,000 after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $273.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $245.09 and a 52-week high of $355.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

In other news, insider Heidi S. Margulis sold 2,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.22, for a total value of $786,760.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,097.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 4,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.06, for a total transaction of $1,576,379.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,398.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Humana to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $318.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.40.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

