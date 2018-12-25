Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.20

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 779205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. BidaskClub lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Sandler O’Neill lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.
The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 29.13%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 57.14%.
In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 42,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $624,633.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour bought 17,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $235,805.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,768,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,018.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 74,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 34.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 19.6% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 22,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 121,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 215,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBAN)
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
