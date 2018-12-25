Iamgold (IAG) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IAG. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iamgold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Iamgold and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Iamgold from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.54.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $3.73 on Friday. Iamgold has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.53 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Iamgold had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iamgold will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Iamgold by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,372,941 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,852,000 after purchasing an additional 399,459 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Iamgold during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Iamgold during the 3rd quarter worth $1,018,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Iamgold during the 3rd quarter worth $1,401,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Iamgold by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,372,941 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,852,000 after purchasing an additional 399,459 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

