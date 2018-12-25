IDACORP Inc (IDA) Stake Lessened by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,867 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 1,292.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $91.14 on Tuesday. IDACORP Inc has a 12-month low of $79.59 and a 12-month high of $102.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coal producer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.26. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $408.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IDACORP Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.86%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/idacorp-inc-ida-stake-lessened-by-allianz-asset-management-gmbh.html.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.