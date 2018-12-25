iEthereum Price Hits $0.0369 on Top Exchanges (IETH)

iEthereum (CURRENCY:IETH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last week, iEthereum has traded up 28.4% against the dollar. One iEthereum token can currently be bought for about $0.0369 or 0.00000950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and YoBit. iEthereum has a total market cap of $663,489.00 and $504.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.65 or 0.02489683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00148269 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00207144 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000117 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026041 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026090 BTC.

About iEthereum

iEthereum launched on October 14th, 2017. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,982,000 tokens. The official website for iEthereum is iethereum.trade. iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum.

Buying and Selling iEthereum

iEthereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iEthereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iEthereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iEthereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

