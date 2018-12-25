Ifoods Chain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9,072.00 (IFOOD)

Ifoods Chain (CURRENCY:IFOOD) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last week, Ifoods Chain has traded up 37.1% against the dollar. Ifoods Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $9,072.00 worth of Ifoods Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ifoods Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Allcoin and FCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009998 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.21 or 0.02502880 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00148293 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00208239 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000117 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026042 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026050 BTC.

About Ifoods Chain

Ifoods Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,499,999,990 tokens. The official message board for Ifoods Chain is www.ifoodschain.io/#/News. Ifoods Chain’s official website is www.ifoodschain.io. Ifoods Chain’s official Twitter account is @IfoodsL.

Ifoods Chain Token Trading

Ifoods Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ifoods Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ifoods Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ifoods Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

