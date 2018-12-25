Imax (IMAX) Given a $34.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $34.00 price objective on Imax (NYSE:IMAX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a buy imax rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Imax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Imax to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Imax from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wedbush set a $29.00 target price on shares of Imax and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.72.

Get Imax alerts:

Shares of Imax stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.78. 249,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,021. Imax has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Imax had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $82.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Imax will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Imax news, insider Robert D. Lister sold 3,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $65,040.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,247 shares in the company, valued at $662,595.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Greg Foster sold 3,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $65,204.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,037.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,862 shares of company stock worth $143,755. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Imax by 0.3% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,087,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,065,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Imax by 6.4% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Imax by 185.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Imax in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Imax by 17.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, or joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.