Impact (IMX) Trading Up 20.6% This Week

Impact (CURRENCY:IMX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Impact coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Impact has a market capitalization of $50,103.00 and $0.00 worth of Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Impact has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00010280 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 493% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00002027 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Impact

Impact (IMX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2017. Impact’s total supply is 110,535,201 coins. The official website for Impact is www.impact-coin.org. Impact’s official Twitter account is @Impact_IMX.

Impact Coin Trading

Impact can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Impact should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impact using one of the exchanges listed above.

