Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (WOMN) Declares Special Dividend of $0.02

Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:WOMN) announced a special dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0213 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This is a boost from Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF’s previous special dividend of $0.02.

NYSEARCA:WOMN opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. Impact Shares YWCA Womens Empowerment ETF has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $20.53.

