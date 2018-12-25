Imperial Capital Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital decreased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report released on Friday, December 21st. Imperial Capital analyst M. Derchin now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.60 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ATSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Air Transport Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 price objective on Air Transport Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $20.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.82. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $27.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 50,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 19,882 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.