Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.42 Million

Brokerages expect Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) to announce $41.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.00 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) posted sales of $34.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) will report full year sales of $158.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $157.20 million to $160.14 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $173.75 million, with estimates ranging from $170.30 million to $178.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Independent Bank Co.(MI).

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.69 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 12.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, EVP Larry R. Daniel, Jr. sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $34,606.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. acquired 3,892 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $89,438.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,877.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,006,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after buying an additional 21,323 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,806,000 after buying an additional 21,323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,997,000 after buying an additional 175,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 43,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBCP traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,165. The company has a market capitalization of $498.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Independent Bank Co has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $27.10.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

