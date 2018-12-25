IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 3,689 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 87,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 25,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 60,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 57.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $24.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 7.58. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

