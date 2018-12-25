IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter worth $1,546,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 614.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 72,313 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 384.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

KELYA stock opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.74. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $32.31.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.64%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kelly Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions (GTS), and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

