IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 4,919 Shares of LSC Communications Inc (LKSD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in LSC Communications were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in LSC Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LSC Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in LSC Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in LSC Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LSC Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

LSC Communications stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. LSC Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $241.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.19.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). LSC Communications had a positive return on equity of 23.53% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LSC Communications Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. LSC Communications’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

LKSD has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered LSC Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSC Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on LSC Communications from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on LSC Communications from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

About LSC Communications

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through Print and Office Products segments. The Print segment produces magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides supply-chain management and various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution services.

