IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 8,475 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMKR. TheStreet lowered Amkor Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Amkor Technology from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

In related news, insider Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $949,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 168,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 8,475 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/indexiq-advisors-llc-purchases-8475-shares-of-amkor-technology-inc-amkr.html.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.