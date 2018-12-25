Infosys Ltd (INFY) Stake Increased by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,376,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,745,380 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Infosys were worth $34,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 94.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 724,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 350,938 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in Infosys by 71.8% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 2,055,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,757,000 after purchasing an additional 858,884 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 107.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 56,879 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 101.0% during the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 98,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 49,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Infosys during the third quarter worth $331,000. 18.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Infosys from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Infosys stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. Infosys Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 21.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

