InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) Stock Price Down 5.2%

InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) fell 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.76. 1,709,731 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 1,143,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InfraCap MLP ETF stock. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,614,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,282 shares during the quarter. InfraCap MLP ETF accounts for about 4.5% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. owned 4.33% of InfraCap MLP ETF worth $26,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages an actively managed ETF and a series of private investment partnerships. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City.

