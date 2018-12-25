ING Groep’s (ING) Buy Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

ING has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised ING Groep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

ING opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.22. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 24.83%. Equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ING Groep by 97.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 24,576 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 31.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 80,338 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the second quarter valued at about $1,198,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 4,207.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after buying an additional 616,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 7.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 22,647 shares in the last quarter. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

