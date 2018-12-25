Innospec (IOSP) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IOSP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Innospec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Innospec from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Innospec has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.50.

Get Innospec alerts:

IOSP opened at $57.78 on Friday. Innospec has a 1-year low of $53.07 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. Innospec had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $363.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Innospec will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the second quarter worth about $116,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the second quarter worth about $207,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the second quarter worth about $227,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives, ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications, and oilfield chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.