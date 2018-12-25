Inogen (INGN) versus NanoVibronix (NAOV) Critical Comparison

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) and NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.6% of Inogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of NanoVibronix shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Inogen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of NanoVibronix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Inogen and NanoVibronix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inogen 0 1 4 1 3.00 NanoVibronix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inogen currently has a consensus target price of $235.60, suggesting a potential upside of 108.81%. Given Inogen’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Inogen is more favorable than NanoVibronix.

Profitability

This table compares Inogen and NanoVibronix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inogen 12.28% 18.91% 15.43% NanoVibronix -1,380.78% -180.81% -127.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inogen and NanoVibronix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inogen $249.44 million 9.66 $21.00 million $1.31 86.13 NanoVibronix $240,000.00 51.67 -$4.96 million N/A N/A

Inogen has higher revenue and earnings than NanoVibronix.

Risk and Volatility

Inogen has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoVibronix has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inogen beats NanoVibronix on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. It offers Inogen One, a portable device that concentrate the air around the patient to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; and Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators, as well as related accessories. The company also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

NanoVibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix, Inc., through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing. The company sells its products in the United States, Israel, Europe, India, and internationally through distributor agreements. NanoVibronix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Elmsford, New York.

