Insteel Industries (IIIN) vs. Sutor Technology Group (TORZ) Head to Head Contrast

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) and Sutor Technology Group (OTCMKTS:TORZ) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.1% of Insteel Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Insteel Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.8% of Sutor Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Insteel Industries has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sutor Technology Group has a beta of 7.58, suggesting that its share price is 658% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Insteel Industries and Sutor Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insteel Industries $453.22 million 0.99 $36.26 million N/A N/A Sutor Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insteel Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Sutor Technology Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Insteel Industries and Sutor Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insteel Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sutor Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insteel Industries presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.61%. Given Insteel Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Insteel Industries is more favorable than Sutor Technology Group.

Dividends

Insteel Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Sutor Technology Group does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Insteel Industries and Sutor Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insteel Industries 8.00% 14.20% 10.87% Sutor Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Insteel Industries beats Sutor Technology Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures. The company's WWR engineered reinforcing product is used in nonresidential and residential construction. It produces a range of WWR products, such as engineered structural mesh, an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement for concrete elements or structures serving as a reinforcing solution for hot-rolled rebar; concrete pipe reinforcement, an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement in concrete pipe, box culverts, and precast manholes for drainage and sewage systems, water treatment facilities, and other related applications; and standard welded wire reinforcement, a secondary reinforcing product for crack control applications in residential and light nonresidential construction, including driveways, sidewalks, and various slab-on-grade applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives to the manufacturers of concrete products, distributors, rebar fabricators, and contractors primarily in the United States, as well as in Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. Insteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

About Sutor Technology Group

Sutor Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells finished steel products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers longitudinal double submergedarc welded steel pipes, large and small diameter and spiral seamed heavy steel pipes, hot-dip galvanized and pre-painted galvanized steel sheets, acid pickled steel products, cold-rolled steel products, and galvolume/galfan products. It also provides high precision steel shearing and distribution services. In addition, the company offers processing, distribution, and logistic solutions. Its products are used in various industries, such as solar energy, household appliances, medical instruments, IT, building and construction, and automobiles. Sutor Technology Group Limited is headquartered in Changshu, the People's Republic of China.

