Insulet Co. (PODD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.28 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will report sales of $162.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $161.25 million to $163.49 million. Insulet reported sales of $130.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year sales of $561.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.17 million to $562.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $690.47 million, with estimates ranging from $665.93 million to $729.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insulet.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Insulet had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PODD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on shares of Insulet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

In other news, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $98,555.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Colleran sold 6,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $491,546.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,451 shares of company stock valued at $691,834. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,778,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $930,119,000 after buying an additional 37,973 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,053,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $535,434,000 after acquiring an additional 84,209 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Insulet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,053,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $535,434,000 after acquiring an additional 84,209 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Insulet by 57.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,871,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $198,334,000 after acquiring an additional 682,393 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Insulet by 5.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,823,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $193,226,000 after acquiring an additional 96,266 shares during the period.

Shares of PODD stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.56. The stock had a trading volume of 329,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,369. Insulet has a 12-month low of $67.88 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

See Also: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insulet (PODD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.