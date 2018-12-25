International Isotopes (INIS) and Clearsign Combustion (CLIR) Head-To-Head Contrast

International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) and Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for International Isotopes and Clearsign Combustion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Isotopes 0 0 0 0 N/A Clearsign Combustion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares International Isotopes and Clearsign Combustion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Isotopes $7.42 million 3.90 -$3.75 million N/A N/A Clearsign Combustion $540,000.00 56.78 -$9.68 million N/A N/A

International Isotopes has higher revenue and earnings than Clearsign Combustion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Clearsign Combustion shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of International Isotopes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Clearsign Combustion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

International Isotopes has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearsign Combustion has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares International Isotopes and Clearsign Combustion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Isotopes -14.52% -303.53% -11.31% Clearsign Combustion N/A -87.23% -74.90%

Summary

Clearsign Combustion beats International Isotopes on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Isotopes

International Isotopes, Inc. manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt teletherapy sources, and radioisotopes and radiochemicals for medical research, pharmacy compounding, and clinical applications. The company operates in six segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, Fluorine Products, Radiological Services, and Transportation. The Nuclear Medicine Standards segment manufactures sources and standards associated with single photon emission computed tomography imaging, patient positioning, and calibration or operational testing of dose measuring equipment for the nuclear pharmacy industry. It offers flood sources, dose calibrators, rod sources, flexible and rigid rulers, spot markers, pen point markers, and various specialty design items. The Cobalt Products segment produces bulk cobalt; fabricates cobalt capsules for radiation therapy or various industrial applications; and recycles expended cobalt sources. The Radiochemical Products segment produces and distributes various isotopically pure radiochemicals for medical, industrial, and research applications. It provides iodine-131 radiochemical for use in the treatment and diagnosis of diseases of the thyroid gland, such as graves' disease, thyroid cancer, and hyperthyroidism, as well as for breast, lung, prostate, and ovarian cancers. The Fluorine Products segment offers products that are used to support the production and sale of gases produced using its fluorine extraction process. The Radiological Services segment decommissions disused irradiation units, performs sealed source exchanges in irradiation and therapy units, and processes gemstones. The Transportation segment provides transportation services for hazardous and non-hazardous cargo materials. The company sells its products directly to end users and distributors. International Isotopes, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

About Clearsign Combustion

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems in the United States. Its Duplex, Duplex Plug & Play, and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries. ClearSign Combustion Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

