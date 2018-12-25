Intertek Group plc (ITRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,423.33 ($70.87).

ITRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,950 ($64.68) price target (up previously from GBX 4,750 ($62.07)) on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 4,557 ($59.55) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64) in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 5,200 ($67.95) to GBX 5,500 ($71.87) in a research note on Friday, October 5th.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Shares of LON ITRK traded down GBX 99 ($1.29) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,740 ($61.94). 272,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,024. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,826 ($49.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,470 ($71.48).

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.