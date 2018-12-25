Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (ADRD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.02

Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRD) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.02 and last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 18124 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.1533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRD) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.03% of Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADRD)

BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Developed Markets 100 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in depositary receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 100 developed market-based depositary receipts.

