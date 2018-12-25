Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (ADRE) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1199 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of ADRE stock opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $48.92.

About Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

