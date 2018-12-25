Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJJ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1383 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of BSJJ stock opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $24.54.

