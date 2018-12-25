Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0769 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.98 and a 52-week high of $20.95.

