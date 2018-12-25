Invesco Corporate Income Value ETF (IHYV) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Invesco Corporate Income Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IHYV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1997 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Corporate Income Value ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHYV opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. Invesco Corporate Income Value ETF has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $25.09.

