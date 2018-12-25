Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0378 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PIZ stock opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $29.70.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/invesco-dwa-developed-markets-momentum-etf-piz-announces-0-04-quarterly-dividend.html.

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.