Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00737.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 31.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $60.23.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/25/invesco-dwa-momentum-etf-pdp-announces-dividend-increase-0-04-per-share.html.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.