Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (PXE) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0724 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $28.34.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

