Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (PXQ) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) by 194.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,901 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.01% of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 2,086.7% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 62,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PXQ opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $60.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a $0.3504 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th.

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

