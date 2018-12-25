Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP) Stake Raised by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 7,251.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,492 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter valued at $120,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter valued at $312,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter valued at $477,000.

NYSEARCA:PJP opened at $58.29 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $58.29 and a 1-year high of $74.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3644 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

